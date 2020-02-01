Fresno man arrested on suspicion of pimping at Clovis massage parlors

A Fresno man has been arrested as part of a human trafficking and prostitution investigation at massage parlors in Clovis.52-year-old Xin Hua Cai has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for 1 felony count of pimping after being arrested by Clovis Police.Officers say Cai was involved with human trafficking and prostitution at several of the parlors in Clovis, and in some cases organized the illegal activity.Cai owns Candy Massage along Shaw and Clovis, as well as Yang's Foot Massage a few blocks away.Jaquilyn Singh works steps away from Candy Massage at PR Hair.She says one of her customers talked about receiving a "full service" massage, and she had her suspicions about the business."Immediately when they opened up, it was kind of shady and the place didn't look right," she says. "They put all types of random curtains and totally blacked out everything. They were open late. They had odd hours of traffic. It was a hinky business from the get go."Sgt. Jim Munro says the business is licensed with the city, but they're still trying to determine if the massage therapists themselves were licensed.He says they do periodic checks of the massage parlors in the city to make sure they're operating legally."The massage parlor itself has to have a City of Clovis business license, then they have to have a state of California license, and every therapist has to have a license with the city and the state," says Munro.Cai faces a pimping charge and remains at the Fresno County Jail without bail.Police don't believe there will be any more arrests at this time and don't know how long this activity was happening at the business.They ask anyone who knows of prostitution activity happening in a massage parlor or any business to call them.