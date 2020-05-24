Coronavirus

Pismo Beach sees big crowds during Memorial Day Weekend

Many people are spending this weekend at beaches that remain open.

Videos from Pismo Beach show quite a few people soaking up the sun and cooling off in the water.

But it appears they are at least trying to follow social distancing guidelines.

The City has put up signs about spacing and has reminded tourists that only essential travel is allowed under California's 'shelter in place' order.

However, Pismo is one of many beaches that have seen big crowds in recent weeks.

It may be especially hard for some people to resist as our temperatures climb toward the triple digits.
