Air Canada plane loses wheel during takeoff from airport: VIDEO

Air Canada officials say their maintenance personnel is conducting inspections after one of its planes lost part of its landing gear during takeoff.The Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal to Bagotville was forced to return to Trudeau Airport on Saturday when the aircraft lost a tire.Passengers captured the frightening moments when flames sparked in the center of the tire before it detached from the landing gear.None of the 49 passengers or three crew members were injured in the incident.Air Canada says it's looking into the cause and proceed to make necessary repairs.