Health & Fitness

Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer

Planet Fitness is inviting high schoolers ages 14-to-19 a chance to work out for free all summer long.

In a statement, the franchisor said the offer is part of an effort to give teenagers a chance to improve their mental and physical health.

The program, dubbed High School Summer Pass, runs from May 16 through August 31.

Planet Fitness launched a similar program three years ago and saw more than 900,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period, the company said in a news release.

Starting Tuesday, high schoolers can pre-register on the company's website for a reminder.

"As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic," Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said in a statement. "Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssummergymhigh schoolmental wellnessfree stuffteenteenagersu.s. & worldmental healthstudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clash over abortion access reaches Central California
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
Survivor details drug deal turned double homicide in Woodward Lakes
Driver hospitalized after crashing into spray rig in Tulare County
Mechanical equipment error led to deadly Navy helicopter crash
Man arrested for murder, arson for Fresno fire that killed 2 children
Dolly Parton, Eminem get into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again
Man dies after being hit by truck in Tulare
Deadline to get Real ID card is 1 year away. How to get one
Man arrested in connection to fire that damaged 3 Visalia businesses
More TOP STORIES News