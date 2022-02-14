2 Valley Black-owned food trucks teaming up to host event at Tioga Sequoia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two of the hottest food trucks and black-owned businesses are teaming up to honor Black History Month with the event Plants on Fire.Planet Vegan and Fury Hot Chicken are hosting the fundraiser as an opportunity to empower and promote black-owned businesses at Tioga Sequoia Brewing company.Fury Hot Chicken owner Marcel McAlister says some of the proceeds from his sales will go to raising money to reinstate the Black Student Union at his alma mater Madera South High School."I think that it is able to teach kids, especially black kids, their history, also think that it gives them a way to be able to network with other schools with other people. And also just give them the ability to feel empowered. My goal and my mission is just to be able to show that," he says.He went on to say he hopes to inspire the next generation of business owners to realize their dreams through this event.Plants on Fire will also feature performances by local artists and musicians, games, and vendors.The event will be held on Friday, February 18th, from 5 pm to 11 pm at the Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden.