Merced College holding annual plant sale this weekend

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just in time to add to your garden for spring, Merced College is holding its annual plant sale this weekend.

The plants sold during the event are all grown and cared for by ag students.

A variety of plants will be available, including everything from fruits and vegetables to herbs and succulents.

This year, the nursery will be open from Friday through Sunday by appointment only.

40 people will be allowed in at a time for half-hour time slots from 12 to 7 pm each day.

To sign up for the event or check prices,click here.