'Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking' in Fresno, Madera counties

In less than a week, we have the "Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking" taking place in Fresno and Madera counties.

In less than a week, we have the "Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking" taking place in Fresno and Madera counties.

In less than a week, we have the "Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking" taking place in Fresno and Madera counties.

In less than a week, we have the "Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking" taking place in Fresno and Madera counties.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In less than a week, we have the "Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking" taking place in Fresno and Madera counties.

The collaboration between law enforcement and anti-trafficking organizations sheds light on trafficking prevention efforts and gives volunteers and donors a chance to aid in the fight.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.