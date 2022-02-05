New Pokerito location opens in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're a fan of sushi or just looking for a fresh new dining option, Pokerito is serving up a twist on a classic."I used to be a sushi chef for about 10 years and every time I thought with my brother, what if we make a sushi restaurant like Subway-style," says David Kim. "People can choose their recipes."That idea turned into action.Kim opened the first Pokerito location in Visalia in 2017.Despite the pandemic, the fast casual dining concept proved beneficial as he says 70-80% of customers order to-go or delivery."Actually, after the pandemic, our sales rapidly went up," Kim said.The quality food is met with a competitive price.Kim went on to open a second location in Tulare and is now celebrating the grand opening of the third location off Shepherd and Chestnut in northeast Fresno.Pokerito isn't limited to raw fish."I'm focusing on more hot food, Korean BBQ chicken, Cajun shrimp, tempura shrimp," Kim said.As for the restaurant namesake, you can order a signature pokerito or like their bowls, you can build your own.When it comes to the sauces that come on your pokerito or bowl, each is made in house.Gyoza, cajun shrimp and spicy pork are other menu favorites and when it comes to drink options, Boba and smoothies top the list.Pokerito is open seven days per week starting at 11.