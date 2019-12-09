Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop in New York City

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- Police are looking for a pair of suspects after two female tourists from Israel were violently attacked and tasered at a subway stop in New York City.

Authorities say the victims exited their train just after midnight Thursday when a male and a female believed to be teenagers set upon them, yanking one of them to the floor of a staircase, grabbing her purse and punching her again and again.

The attack went on for almost five minutes.
EMBED More News Videos

Police are looking for a pair of suspects after two tourists from Israel were violently attacked and tasered at a subway stop in Brooklyn.


The tourists were heading back to their apartment on their last night in New York at the time, and cameras captured the brutal assault.

At one point, a passerby walked up the stairs and past the attack in progress - which briefly paused as he walked by - but he did nothing to intervene as the victim sat on the stairs.

Police say one of the victims tried to chase the two robbers, one of whom shoved her away.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The victims' wallets and phones were stolen. They are now back in Israel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midwoodnew york citybrooklynassaultattackrobberysubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Highway 41 closed after man shot while driving on freeway
3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno County, deputies searching for gunman
Visalia Rawhide gets new ownership
Electric Christmas Parade lights up streets of Old Town Clovis
Senior citizen survives Madera canal car crash, but dies after escaping his car
Avoiding police, man crashes into southwest Fresno fence
Officer fatally shot after responding to domestic disturbance
Show More
Ceremonies held across Valley for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
Newborn left in baby box installed at Indiana fire station
Dog ingests mix of drugs during walk at San Francisco beach
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
More TOP STORIES News