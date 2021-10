FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know the reason Fresno police went after a wanted suspect in central Fresno this evening.Investigators say a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital around noon on Friday.Using hospital surveillance -- they identified the vehicle she was dropped off in -- and tracked it down.But two men inside ran from officers.One man has now been detained but another got away from police and they're still searching for him.