Police arrest 2 suspects caught in act during Visalia house robbery

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police believe they have two thieves who were caught stealing from a Visalia home in custody.

Officers say they responded to reports of a burglary in progress around 7:30 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Thania Barrientos inside the home.

They say 41-year-old Robert DeLeon ran from the backyard where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Barrientos had outstanding warrants on her. DeLeon was arrested for resisting officers.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary and booked into the Tulare County Pre Trial Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliarobbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Space heaters cause multiple house fires in Fresno over the weekend
56-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
6 gang members with guns inside vehicle arrested in Huron
CHP arrest suspected runaway DUI driver in northwest Fresno Sunday morning
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Family and friends fighting for justice after death of 16-year-old
Show More
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Titans 35-24
Tulare man charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting his child's mother
More TOP STORIES News