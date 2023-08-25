Police say Juan Carlos Negrete and other suspects left the business and fired a round at a person, but instead hit the business.

Police arrest suspect in connection to Central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of a shooting in Central Fresno.

The shooting happened on July 14 before 10 p.m. at the El Godinazo Centro on Belmont Avenue near Abby Street.

On Thursday, Negrete was found by authorities at South East Avenue and Dorothy Avenue.

Detectives then searched Negrete's home on Archie and Cedar Avenues where they found two semi-auto weapons.

Negrete was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several assault and weapons charges.