Police arrest suspect in connection to Central Fresno shooting

ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, August 25, 2023 2:57PM
Police say Juan Carlos Negrete and other suspects left the business and fired a round at a person, but instead hit the business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of a shooting in Central Fresno.

The shooting happened on July 14 before 10 p.m. at the El Godinazo Centro on Belmont Avenue near Abby Street.

Police say Juan Carlos Negrete and other suspects left the business and fired a round at a person, but instead hit the business.

On Thursday, Negrete was found by authorities at South East Avenue and Dorothy Avenue.

Detectives then searched Negrete's home on Archie and Cedar Avenues where they found two semi-auto weapons.

Negrete was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several assault and weapons charges.

