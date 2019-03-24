Crime & Safety

Police: Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store; steals 2 beers

Beverage bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into Delco beer store.

GLENDOLDEN, Pa. -- Police in Newtown Square say they have nabbed the thirsty thief who smashed his way into a beer distributor Wednesday morning to steal two cans of Bud Ice.
Officers tracked Earl Zangani down after he called 911 about shortness of breath, the same day as the break-in.

The Glenolden police officer who responded to that call then recognized Zangani as the Newtown Square burglar.

He was arrested after investigators found a smashed Ford Explorer in front of his home complete with a can of Bud Ice on the floor.

They soon discovered he was involved in a similar smash and grab at a beer store in Middletown Township back in 2010.

Zangani is now facing a number of charges, including theft and burglary.
