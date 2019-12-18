3 arrested after police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash

A man is in custody after CHP officers say he led police on a chase from Madera to Central Fresno in a stolen car.Officers say a Madera Police officer spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect, Adrian Baeza, led officers on a chase.Baeza pulled off on McKinley, where he crashed into four cars. Luckily, no one was injured, but his vehicle became disabled.Officers say Baeza ran from the car carrying a hammer, and into the backyard of a home nearby.Investigators say the homeowner chased Baeza with a taser until officers were able to take him into custody.Two other people, Julian Alanza and Victor Baeza, inside the stolen car stayed with the vehicle, and were also arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.