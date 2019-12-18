3 arrested after police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash

A man is in custody after CHP officers say he led police on a chase from Madera to Central Fresno in a stolen car.

Officers say a Madera Police officer spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect, Adrian Baeza, led officers on a chase.

Baeza pulled off on McKinley, where he crashed into four cars. Luckily, no one was injured, but his vehicle became disabled.



Officers say Baeza ran from the car carrying a hammer, and into the backyard of a home nearby.

Investigators say the homeowner chased Baeza with a taser until officers were able to take him into custody.

Two other people, Julian Alanza and Victor Baeza, inside the stolen car stayed with the vehicle, and were also arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderafresnopolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Man admits to beating coworker to death with metal pipe in Fresno Co.
Kalen DeBoer says being Fresno State's new head coach is dream come true
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
New California laws in 2020
Fresno Police hunting for gunman who fired into family's home
Show More
Suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam: VIDEO
2 men sentenced to prison for involvement in violent home invasion
Ex-deputy who slammed student charged with child abuse
Local 8th graders bring Wreaths Across America to Kings County
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of home: Police
More TOP STORIES News