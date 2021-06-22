Suspect, officer injured after chase involving stolen ambulance in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stolen ambulance chase in Visalia ended with a crash that injured the suspect and an officer.

Visalia police were called to Noble near Tipton around 3:30 Monday afternoon to help EMS personnel who were at a medical aide call.

They told officers a female suspect stole the American Ambulance they were in and drove away.

That led to a pursuit, which ended at Acequia and Locust after a multi-car collision.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Kaweah Health.

One Visalia police officer was also taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area of the crash, where multiple roads are closed as the investigation continues.
