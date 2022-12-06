Deputies searching for driver involved in west central Fresno chase

Deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through west central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through west central Fresno.

It started before 12:30 Tuesday morning near Valentine and Olive.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in the area, but then the driver sped off.

There was a chase that ended at Marks and Olive. That's when the driver took off.

The passenger was detained and has not been arrested.

Deputies are looking for the driver.

They have not provided a suspect description or why they stopped the vehicle.