Police chief becomes victim of theft while having dinner

CHICAGO -- A Virginia police chief had her personal items stolen while visiting Chicago for an international police chiefs conference on Friday, according to Chicago police.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., Herndon Police Department Chief Maggie DeBoard was dining at a PF Chang's when someone took her purse.



DeBoard was in town for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which began on Saturday.

President Donald Trump gave a speech at the law enforcement conference on Monday.
