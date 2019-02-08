Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera

An investigation is underway after a man wielding a knife was shot and killed by officers.

The Madera Police Department has identified the man shot and killed by officers Thursday night as Michael Novak.

Police say officers knew him and knew he had PTSD.
Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about a man driving the wrong way on Gateway Drive.



The caller followed him as he got onto Highway 99 and continued to follow him when he exited at Cleveland Avenue.

That's where the driver crashed into a black vehicle.

A father and his children were inside.

They were not hurt.

Police responded and when they approached the driver, he started waving a large knife at officers from inside the vehicle.

"He had all the windows up in the car, he brandished a knife and started tapping and hitting the windows with the knife, and then started cutting on himself and the officers say hey...'he's in the car, he's cutting on himself, back up'... so they backed up," said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson.

Despite police orders, he refused to drop it.

He got out and continued waving the knife as he charged at them.

Officers took several steps back until the suspect was within several feet.

That's when police fired several rounds, killing the man.

The Madera Police Chief says the incident involved three officers and a sergeant.

At this point, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Madera District Attorney's Office and the Madera County Sheriff's Department are investigating the shooting.
