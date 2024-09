Police investigating antisemitic flyers found in central Fresno

Police are investigating a hate incident after antisemitic flyers were found in Central Fresno.

Police are investigating a hate incident after antisemitic flyers were found in Central Fresno.

Police are investigating a hate incident after antisemitic flyers were found in Central Fresno.

Police are investigating a hate incident after antisemitic flyers were found in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a hate incident in Central Fresno.

Several residents found these bags of anti-semitic flyers on their driveways.

The hateful propaganda was discovered in neighborhoods near Fruit and Shields avenues.

Officers have since removed the flyers and are hoping surveillance video will help them identify the person or people behind the papers.

Police say the flyers, they've seen so far, do not make direct threats to any members of our community.