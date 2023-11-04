An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a man in his 30s in Northwest Fresno.

Investigation underway after police shoot and kill man in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving officers in Northwest Fresno.

Officers responded to a call just before 5 a..m Saturday at the Dante Apartment complex at Dante and Cornelia Avenues.

Officers say the suspect is dead, and no officers were injured.

Chief Paco Balderrama held a news conference on the incident, which you can watch in full below.

Police shoot and kill man in Northwest Fresno Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama speaks at a news conferences after officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning.

Balderrama says an altercation happened at the apartments between a couple.

Moments later, police arrived to find a suspect in his 30's who police say charged at them with a weapon prompting one of the officers to fire his weapon.

