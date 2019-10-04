shooting

Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting inside a southwest Fresno mini-mart that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the Fliers Mini mart on East and Jensen.

According to police, the victim and another man got into an argument inside the store. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the lower part of his body.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but his condition is unknown at this time.

As for the shooter, officers arrested him at gunpoint at the scene.

Right now, East is closed to traffic in the area.
