Police investigating two hit and run crashes in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police department is investigating two hit and run accidents the sent two people to the hospital.

The first crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Cedar near California.

Police say a man was hit by a car and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Officers last report he was in critical condition, but believe he will survive.

At this time there is no suspect vehicle description and investigators are looking for any nearby security cameras that might have captured a glimpse of the vehicle or victim during the crash or the seconds leading up to it.

The second crash happened around 2 a.m. on Belmont near Highway 99.

Police say a woman was walking west on Belmont when a dark SUV struck her and continued driving west on Belmont.

She was rushed to the hospital and at last check was in critical but stable condition.
