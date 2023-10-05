Police officers have a crime scene at a Northwest Fresno church with an active investigation underway.

Officer shoots suspect after stabbing of gas station clerk in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer opened fire on a suspect they believed stabbed a gas station clerk in Northwest Fresno.

Police say officers responded to a call of a gas station clerk who was stabbed at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bullard Avenue and Figarden Drive.

A helicopter then spotted a person matching the suspect's description nearby at the NorthPointe Church Bullard Campus.

When confronting the suspect, he allegedly pepper sprayed at least one officer and at least one officer opened fire.

The suspect and the injured clerk were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect had at least one knife and pepper spray.

Bullard Avenue is currently closed between Tracy Avenue and east of Figarden Drive.

Figarden is also closed between Salinas and Bullard Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

