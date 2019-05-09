Police looking for suspect who stabbed man in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in Central Fresno.It happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Plaza Drive near Belmont Avenue.Police say the victim was able to walk half a block away and get help from someone who called the police.The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.Police are trying to determine what may have led up to this attack.Officers say there is no suspect description.