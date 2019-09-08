Man vandalizes iconic Wall Street Charging Bull landmark with metal object, police say

Man arrested after he smashes a banjo (a solid one) into the Wall St charging bull damaging base of its horn....pic courtesy: SHIXIAO @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/KV8IA7BNxi — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) September 8, 2019

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan -- A man has been arrested after damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull.Police say just after noon on Saturday, 42-year-old Tevon Varlack attacked the iconic bull with a metal object, leaving several dents and a hole in one of its horns.Eyewitnesses called 911. Police arrived quickly on the scene and took the man into custody.Police have questioned Varlack, who is from Texas, but he has not been cooperative with police.Varlak has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.