Man vandalizes iconic Wall Street Charging Bull landmark with metal object, police say

(SHIXIAO)

By Eyewitness News
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan -- A man has been arrested after damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull.

Police say just after noon on Saturday, 42-year-old Tevon Varlack attacked the iconic bull with a metal object, leaving several dents and a hole in one of its horns.



Eyewitnesses called 911. Police arrived quickly on the scene and took the man into custody.

Police have questioned Varlack, who is from Texas, but he has not been cooperative with police.

Varlak has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wall streetvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunshot wound victim treated at hospital shortly after shots fired in Madera Co.
Woman suffers serious injuries after mobile home fire in Tulare Co.
Fiery Coalinga car crash kills at least one
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
Sister of LA Clippers player suspect in Southern California murder
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Show More
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Illinois
One injured in southeast Fresno driveby shooting
Driveby shooter hits southeast Fresno house hours after nearby shooting
Chase leads Visalia police to wanted man and meth
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News