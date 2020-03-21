Police pursuit in Lemoore ends with runaway driver crashing into street sign

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police pursuit in Lemoore ended after a runaway driver crashed into a street sign.Officers found 34-year-old Jesus Serratos-Lazaro pulling on car-door handles near Lemoore and 18th Avenue Tuesday morning.When police approached him, Serratos-Lazaro jumped in a car and drove off while officers followed him.He was speeding through several busy streets and even ran a few red lights before he crashed into a traffic sign at Bush and Highway 41.Serratos-Lazaro tried running away, but officers caught him and now he's facing evasion and hit-and-run charges.