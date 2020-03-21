Police pursuit in Lemoore ends with runaway driver crashing into street sign

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police pursuit in Lemoore ended after a runaway driver crashed into a street sign.

Officers found 34-year-old Jesus Serratos-Lazaro pulling on car-door handles near Lemoore and 18th Avenue Tuesday morning.

When police approached him, Serratos-Lazaro jumped in a car and drove off while officers followed him.

He was speeding through several busy streets and even ran a few red lights before he crashed into a traffic sign at Bush and Highway 41.

Serratos-Lazaro tried running away, but officers caught him and now he's facing evasion and hit-and-run charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorepolice chasehit and run
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News