Avenal Police needs your help finding a man they believe is connected to the city's first homicide of the year.Police say Friday morning at around 7:30 they found a 29-year-old man dead near Tar Canyon Road.Authorities are not releasing how he was killed. They believe, 21-year-old Alejandro Cepeda is the suspect.Anyone with information on Cepeda's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 559-386-4444.