Police searching for suspect who fired shots at Visalia home

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at a home Friday evening.

Officers say the victim was outside a home on North Divisadero Street when a man approached him; after talking for a few minutes, the suspect threatened the man with a gun.

Police say the suspect fired several shots as the victim ran into the home, then fled the scene.

No one was injured. Officers discovered several bullets struck the house and a vehicle outside of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
Related topics:
visaliavisaliashots fired
