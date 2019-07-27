Police searching for suspect who fired shots at Visalia home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at a home Friday evening.
Officers say the victim was outside a home on North Divisadero Street when a man approached him; after talking for a few minutes, the suspect threatened the man with a gun.
Police say the suspect fired several shots as the victim ran into the home, then fled the scene.
No one was injured. Officers discovered several bullets struck the house and a vehicle outside of the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
