Police standoff with man who refused to leave roof in east central Fresno

It started just before 8 p.m. on Ashlan near Cedar Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff with a man who refused to leave the roof of Abby Pet Hospital in east central Fresno has ended.

It started just before 8 p.m. on Ashlan near Cedar Avenue.



Police say a homeless man became upset after his encampment was removed from the area. He went on top of the roof, where he began throwing items below.

The man surrendered to police forty-five minutes later. He was transported to CRMC for a medical evaluation.



