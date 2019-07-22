Police standoff with man who refused to leave roof in east central Fresno

BREAKING: Standoff underway in East Central Fresno. Police say a homeless man is on top of the Abby Pet Hospital refusing to come down and damaging/throwing items off the roof. They say he’s likely under the influence. PD, Fresno Fire & air support trying to get him down. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/0iwiZ6cjR4 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 22, 2019

UPDATE: crisis negotiations successful ... Suspect being transported to CRMC for medical evaluation. Per PD he says he was agitated because his homeless encampment was removed. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/qKxbtYAdHN — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 22, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff with a man who refused to leave the roof of Abby Pet Hospital in east central Fresno has ended.It started just before 8 p.m. on Ashlan near Cedar Avenue.Police say a homeless man became upset after his encampment was removed from the area. He went on top of the roof, where he began throwing items below.The man surrendered to police forty-five minutes later. He was transported to CRMC for a medical evaluation.