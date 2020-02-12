2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide

The expansion of the "Voter's Choice Act" means that voters in many counties across the state, including Fresno and Madera counties, will get a ballot in the mail, even if they are used to going to a polling place.
Also, millions of California voters who are unaffiliated -- meaning they're not registered with any political party -- won't be able to vote in the presidential primary unless they request a ballot to do so or re-register with a party ahead of time.
This election also features a state proposition on school funding.
Propositions
- What is Proposition 13? $15 billion school bond on 2020 ballot
- $408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot
How the primary works
- New ways to help voting participation in Fresno County arrive
- Here's how the Golden State counts delegates
- Here's how the 2020 presidential primary works in CA
Chasing California
Chasing California is an ABC Owned Television Stations Original Limited Series about the political fight for California. This year, more than ever, California votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee. We take you inside the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for one-on-one, exclusive access to the candidates.