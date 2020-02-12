Politics

2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide

By ABC30.com staff
California's primary election is on March 3, 2020, and this year, there are a lot of changes.

The expansion of the "Voter's Choice Act" means that voters in many counties across the state, including Fresno and Madera counties, will get a ballot in the mail, even if they are used to going to a polling place.

Also, millions of California voters who are unaffiliated -- meaning they're not registered with any political party -- won't be able to vote in the presidential primary unless they request a ballot to do so or re-register with a party ahead of time.

This election also features a state proposition on school funding.

Action News breaks down all of the changes in our Voter's Guide.

Explore the issues and meet the candidates at the links below.

Propositions




How the primary works




Chasing California


Chasing California is an ABC Owned Television Stations Original Limited Series about the political fight for California. This year, more than ever, California votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee. We take you inside the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for one-on-one, exclusive access to the candidates.
