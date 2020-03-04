First results show Valadao with lead over Cox in District 21 primary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early results are showing David Valadao with an initial lead over TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.With 33% of precincts reporting, Valadao leads the pack with 56% of votes and TJ Cox trails with 34.3% of the vote. Both are leading Ricardo De La Fuente and Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente in the race.The top two candidates in the March 3 primary will advance and square off in the general election in November. Valadao is attempting to retake the seat he lost to Cox two years ago.