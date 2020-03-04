politics

First results show Valadao with lead over Cox in District 21 primary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early results are showing David Valadao with an initial lead over TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.

With 33% of precincts reporting, Valadao leads the pack with 56% of votes and TJ Cox trails with 34.3% of the vote. Both are leading Ricardo De La Fuente and Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente in the race.

The top two candidates in the March 3 primary will advance and square off in the general election in November. Valadao is attempting to retake the seat he lost to Cox two years ago.

Click here to be taken to our live local results page
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnohouse of representativespoliticscongressdavid valadao
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Nunes grabs early lead over Arballo in District 22 primary results
District 16 polls: Kevin Cookingham takes early lead, wins 41% of votes so far
Dyer leads Janz in primary election for Fresno mayoral race
3 Tulare Co. polling places affected by technical issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Dyer leads Janz in primary election for Fresno mayoral race
District 16 polls: Kevin Cookingham takes early lead, wins 41% of votes so far
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Nunes grabs early lead over Arballo in District 22 primary results
Woman pinned between school bus and car at Caruthers Elementary released from CRMC
Show More
Community remembers 10-year-old boy killed in Hanford murder-suicide
37-year-old's suspicious death in Porterville ruled a homicide after autopsy
Fresno Co. voters face some glitches, frustrations
3 Tulare Co. polling places affected by technical issues
Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results: AP source
More TOP STORIES News