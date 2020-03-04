Fresno City Council

Fresno City Council race: Tyler Maxwell leads in District 4 with 53% of votes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tyler Maxwell took an early lead in the District 4 Fresno City Council election on Tuesday night, winning 53% of the total votes counted.

Nathan Alonzo has 47% of the votes so far, with 100% of the precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m.

Maxwell, 28, has served as the Public Safety Director for councilman Nelson Esparza.

Alonzo, 27, has worked as an executive with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and has been former Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer, who is running for mayor in this election.

Whichever one of the two candidates is elected will be the youngest member of the Fresno City Council.
