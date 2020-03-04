Early results for "Measure A" in Clovis Unified tight, but missing the needed 55% to pass

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The early results for Measure A in Clovis Unified, which would provide millions of dollars to grow and maintain the district, show a tight race but a lack of the 55% needed to pass.
With 100% of precincts reporting, 52% of voters selected "no," while 48% voted "yes."
The bond measure would provide $408 million to Clovis Unified to upgrade current facilities and potentially expand and grow the district. It would also increase existing property taxes by about $24 per $100,000 of assessed values.
Officials with the district said if the bond measure fails, they would have to look towards other solutions, including the possibility of holding school year-round.
The measure requires a 55% "yes" vote to pass.
