AP sources: Trump Jr. agrees to interview with Senate Intelligence Committee

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

By Jonathan Lemire and Mary Clare Jalonick
WASHINGTON -- The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for an interview next month.

That's according to two people familiar with the agreement, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday to discuss the terms of the confidential deal.

The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed the president's eldest son to discuss answers Trump Jr. gave the panel's staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of the interview twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr's remarks to a GOP luncheon last week.

The interview will last two to four hours, according to one of the two people familiar with the agreement.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina described the reason for the subpoena to his Republican colleagues last week as he tried to stem criticism for taking action against President Donald Trump's eldest son.

Three people familiar with Burr's remarks described them to The Associated Press. They requested anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Burr told fellow senators that Trump Jr. had twice voluntarily agreed to an interview. According to one of the people familiar with his remarks, Burr said the committee had been in negotiations with Trump Jr. since December and had scheduled interviews for March and April before he withdrew.
