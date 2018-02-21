CALIFORNIA

Construction begins to replace border wall in California

(AP Photo/Julie Watson)

SAN DIEGO --
The federal government has started work on a border wall in California to replace a decaying decades-old barrier.

The work that began Wednesday in the city of Calexico is the first wall contract awarded in the Trump administration outside of eight prototypes that were built in San Diego. It is a little more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) long - a tiny portion of the president's plans for what he calls a "big, beautiful wall" with Mexico.

The administration is seeking $18 billion to extend the wall. Efforts to pay for it as part of a broader immigration package failed in the Senate last week.

In November, SWF Constructors of Omaha, Nebraska, won a contract for $18 million to replace wall in Calexico. The administration waived environmental reviews in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsborder wallcaliforniaconstructionSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
POLITICS
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News