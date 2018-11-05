BORDER WALL

Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February after $145M contract awarded

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall (KTRK)

McALLEN, Texas --
Federal authorities have awarded a $145 million contract to a Texas company to build 6 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said Friday that SLSCO will begin construction of an 18-foot reinforced concrete levee wall in February in the agency's McAllen Station region. The company will also increase the height of existing fences.

It will be the first section of President Donald Trump's border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

The government recently completed construction of a 2-mile, 30-foot tall section of fencing along the border in California.

Trump has been ramping up rhetoric against illegal immigration heading into Tuesday's midterm elections and has ordered troops to the border to meet a caravan of Central American migrants slowly traveling through Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbusinessborder walltexas newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Barbed wire fence placed on U.S.-Mexico border
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Teachers dress up 'Make America Great Again' border wall
Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15K troops may be sent to border
More border wall
POLITICS
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Fowler police officer fired after arrest for beating up four women
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
Texas police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
3 Girl Scouts, 1 parent killed in hit-and-run in Wisconsin
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Show More
Visalia man arrested after hitting woman with milk crate
Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children
Homemade device designed to steal mail found at US Post Office
Priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
More News