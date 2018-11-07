Dem. Melissa Hurtado wins State Senate Dist. 14 in upset

100-percent of precincts are reporting that democrat Melissa Hurtado beat republican incumbent Andy Vidak with 52-percent of the vote.The Sanger City Councilmember was up against Republican incumbent Andy Vidak who took about 48 percent of the vote.Last night, Vidak was at a party in Hanford, Congressmen Devin Nunes and David Valadao were in attendance as well.By 11 p.m., Vidak and Hurtado ran neck and neck in the race for District 14.We caught up with Hurtado in the Tower District where she reminded everyone that every last vote counts.Especially since she was running against a 4-year incumbent.As a City Council member and healthcare advocate she wanted to remind the members of District 14 that their issues are hers."This is about our community and we have to come together and nothing in live is never easy so you have to work hard and try your best that's really all we can do," said Hurtado.Hurtado campaigned up until the end. She knocked on doors working to get people out to vote up until the last moments before the polls closed.Vidak has not yet commented on this hard fought race.