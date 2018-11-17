POLITICS

Andrew Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum gives his concession speech Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Democrat Andrew Gillum says he is ending his hard-fought race for Florida governor and has congratulated Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum posted a live video on Facebook on Saturday afternoon in which he congratulated DeSantis. Gillum had conceded to DeSantis on election night, but retracted it after the margin between the two candidates narrowed. The race went to a legally required recount, but after an initial machine recount DeSantis still led Gillum by more than 30,000 votes.


Gillum, who is Tallahassee's mayor, isn't saying what he plans to do next.

"Stay tuned," he said in his brief remarks. Nonetheless, Gillum says he will remain politically active, adding "the fight for Florida continues."

Gillum's announcement came hours after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Gillum will be a "strong Democrat warrior" and a "force to reckon with."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & world2018-electionfloridavote 2018democratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
POLITICS
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's credential
Critical California midterm race decided, some races still too close to call
Caballero claims victory in Senate race for Dist. 12
More Politics
Top Stories
President Trump arrives in California to tour fire damage
Bad air quality forces band and color guard championship cancellation
2 Visalia police officers arrested, facing more than 50 felony charges
NWS: Expect a rainy Thanksgiving weekend, two storm systems heading to California
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Fighting Ovarian Cancer: HIPEC Procedure improves late stage survival
State officials cancel important high school sporting events due to poor air quality
Red Cross assisting two dozen people affected by an East Central Fresno apartment fire
Show More
High School Water Polo Championships cancelled due to unhealthy air
Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno
Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years
More News