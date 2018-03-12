POLITICS

Everything you need to know about Trump's 1st California visit

EMBED </>More Videos

From Los Angeles to San Diego, supporters and protesters are gearing up for a visit from President Donald Trump. (KABC)

By and Carlos Granda
LOS ANGELES --
From Los Angeles to San Diego, supporters and protesters are gearing up for a visit from President Donald Trump, his first visit to California as president.

His first stop on Tuesday will be in San Diego County to see the eight prototypes for his proposed border wall, even though questions remain about how the wall will be paid for. All eight models are between 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long. Four are made of concrete, while the others are made of alternate materials.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to be briefed on lessons learned from the prototypes' construction and meet with border agents and officers to ask what they need, said Jonathan Hoffman, Homeland Security spokesman.

The president is determined to fulfill his campaign promise and will not be swayed by California Republican lawmakers concerned the wall is a waste of money, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

The first anti-Trump rally was held in San Diego at Chicano Park on Monday ahead of President Donald Trump's visit.


"The president campaigned on this, he talked about it extensively and he's the president and this is something that he is not going to back away from," she said. "It's something that he's going to continue to push for."

She declined to say whether Trump would pick a winning prototype during his visit.

TIMELINE FOR TRUMP'S VISIT

Tuesday

  • Trump arrives at Miramar Air Station in the morning

  • Tour border to see prototypes for proposed border wall, expected late morning to early afternoon

  • Address members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

  • Head to Los Angeles area

  • Fundraiser in the Beverly Hills area for the president's re-election campaign - exact location unknown


A protest organized by the political group Union Del Barrio is scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. ahead of Trump's arrival at the fundraiser, where donors will pay $250,000 to attend.

EMBED More News Videos

While stumping Saturday for a Republican candidate ahead of a Pennsylvania special election, President Donald Trump touted his new campaign slogan.


California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday invited Trump to also visit the state's high-speed rail construction projects.

"You see, in California we are focusing on bridges, not walls," Brown, a Democrat, said in a letter sent to Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmexicoPresident Donald Trumpborder wallimmigrationu.s. & worldLos Angeles AreaSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News