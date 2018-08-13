U.S. & WORLD

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages

EMBED </>More Videos

WASHINGTON --
The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation after he sent text messages criticizing President Donald Trump to a colleague.

Former agent Peter Strzok was removed from Mueller's team a year ago after the text messages were discovered. The FBI had been reviewing his employment. Strzok's lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The lawyer, Aitan Goelman, criticized the firing in a statement Monday, saying he was fired because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment." He said the firing "should be deeply troubling to all Americans."

Trump has repeatedly criticized Strzok on Twitter. The FBI did not have immediate comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsFBIemploymentPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News