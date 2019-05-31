Fresno Grizzlies lose second major sponsor after controversial Memorial Day video

The company advertises with the Grizzlies under the Dos Equis and Tecate brands, which it owns. The beer brands were among the biggest partners of the team.
It is the second major sponsor to pull its sponsorship of the team after Sun-Maid pulled its sponsorship earlier on Thursday.
In a statement, Dos Equis said, "We are disheartened to learn of the views expressed in the video that aired during Monday's Fresno Grizzlies game, as they do not reflect our core values. We have ended our relationship with the team, effective immediately, and we have informed them accordingly."
Tecate, in its statement, tweeted, "Tecate has always been about togetherness and we do not support the views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial Day. We have ended this relationship effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision."
Heineken said in a statement, "We do not support those views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial Day. For that reason, we have ended this relationship, effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision."
On Monday, the controversial video aired on the jumbotron between games.
It was supposed to be a patriotic tribute narrated by the late President Ronald Reagan.
But when President Reagan's voice got to the part about "America's adversaries" the video showed a picture of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez between images of North Korea's Kim Jong-Un and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Action News was at Chukchansi Stadium, where beer signs were being taken down and loaded into the back of a van.
The stadium's Tecate Cantina, however, still remains.
Some Grizzlies fans said they were upset and were hoping this is not the start of a domino effect.
"I really believe this was an accident. People make mistakes and people should be forgiven," said Monica Flick.
But Fresno marketing expert Jenni Solla said she understands why some companies are backing away from the team. She said for them, it is about brand protection.
"What happened is really upsetting and really offensive and no one wants their brand to be offensive. They want to be relatable and approachable," Solla said.