Fresno leaders to start discussing how COVID relief money will be spent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is laying out plans for how federal money from the COVID-19 relief package will best help the city."Well, the American Rescue plan dollars mean that we're going to be able to balance our budget, not only this coming year but the following year," Dyer said."It's going to allow us to meet many of the needs that we did not think we were going to be able to meet in terms of public safety," he added.The city of Fresno is set to receive $177 million from the American Rescue Plan.Dyer said the money will also be directed toward many of Fresno's infrastructure needs and to keep neighborhoods safe.The city council plans to discuss how funds should be allocated in the coming weeks.