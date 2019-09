'Unfair': NC Rep. Richard Hudson defends cheerleaders punished for 'Trump 2020' sign at football game

.@RepRichHudson is calling @NCHSAA decision to place North Stanly High School cheerleaders on probation, "unfair punishment." Members of the squad posed with a Trump 2020 re-election banner at a football game last month: https://t.co/HnYxF6IjF9 @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QCIv1iozJF — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) September 17, 2019

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. -- U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08), is now weighing in on the decision to place a group of North Carolina high school cheerleaders on probation after they were pictured with a President Trump 2020 re-election sign at a football game.The North Stanly High School cheerleaders posed in front of a "Trump 2020: Make America Great Again" banner before a football game in August.The photo circulated on Facebook and caught the attention of administrators.Hudson, whose district includes Stanly County, sent a letter to the commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, saying he was "appalled" at NCHAA's decision to place the cheerleaders on probation for the remainder of the season.In a phone interview with ABC11 Tuesday, Hudson said the students deserved to have someone stand up for them and their rights."I think they have a free speech right to do it whether it's an Obama banner, whether it's one of my opponents," Hudson said. "They have a First Amendment right to express their political views and I think it was completely appropriate."According to WLOS , school district policy bans political ads at school events.Stanly County Schools released the following statement the day after the football game:Hudson said the punishment, which he referred to in his letter as "unfair," urging the NCHSAA to reconsider, is a symptom of a larger problem."Every time I talk to young people I encourage them to be involved politically no matter what their beliefs are," Hudson told ABC11. "I do think there's a larger problem in our society with just the lack of political discourse just the fact that people can't- -- with different political views -- can't seem to have a rational conversation with each other. I think that's a real shame."A response from North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Marilyn Que Tucker read: