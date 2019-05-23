MSNBC to host town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at Fresno State

MSNBC will be hosting a town hall with Mayor Buttigieg at Fresno State on June 3rd.
Please note that MSNBC requested to hold the event on campus, and we will rent the venue to them. The University has a long history of promoting and encouraging civic engagement. As such, we welcome visits from any of the presidential candidates and our elected officials. https://t.co/HMFOMRzFEf— Fresno State (@Fresno_State) May 23, 2019
According to the news network, the town hall will discuss issues affecting American workers, including the economy and healthcare, and what's at stake in the 2020 presidential election.
This event will air live on MSNBC, Monday, June 3rd at 4:00 p.m.
TUNE IN: On Monday June 3rd, @PeteButtigieg joins us for a Hardball Town Hall live from @Fresno_State!— Hardball (@hardball) May 23, 2019
Tickets for the event sold out in a matter of hours.