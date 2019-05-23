presidential race

MSNBC to host town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at Fresno State

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Indiana, smiles as he listens to a question during a stop in Raymond, N.H., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg is coming to Fresno.

MSNBC will be hosting a town hall with Mayor Buttigieg at Fresno State on June 3rd.

According to the news network, the town hall will discuss issues affecting American workers, including the economy and healthcare, and what's at stake in the 2020 presidential election.

This event will air live on MSNBC, Monday, June 3rd at 4:00 p.m.



Tickets for the event sold out in a matter of hours.
