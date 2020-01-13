Politics

New CA bill would make it illegal to send unwanted nude photos

Sending unwanted nude photos to people online could soon be illegal in California.

Sen. Ling Ling Chang - whose district includes parts of Los Angeles - introduced the so-called "cyber-flashing" bill in the state Senate.

"We know from leaders in the tech space that this is a problem. The research shows it's a problem. I've heard from other women in my community, and it's even happened to me," Chang said in a written statement. "It's time to take this issue seriously. We need to send a message that this culture of online harassment is unacceptable. We need to make online experiences safe and free from harassment."

Chang said sending unsolicited explicit images online or via text would be considered a crime punishable by a fine.

Additional details of the bill are still being worked out, but it's based on a first-of-its-kind law that took effect in Texas last year. Under the Texas law, sending unwanted photos is a Class C misdemeanor, which could result in a fine up to $500.

Lawmakers could take action on the bill as soon as next month.
