Gov. Newsom to discuss California's preparedness for fire season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's emergency preparedness actions for fire season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's emergency preparedness actions for fire season amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a briefing on Thursday.

Firefighters across the state have already been busy battling brush fires, including the Crews Fire in Gilroy. Last weekend, a small brush fire shutdown a Fresno County highway while crews worked to contain the blaze.

The smoke from the fires has also impacted the air quality in Central California.

RELATED: California is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says

On Wednesday, Newsom discussed the state's plan to help hospitals prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

California reported 11,694, but Newsom advised that the record number includes a backlog of cases being reported from Los Angeles County. The state's positivity rate also increased to 7.1%.

The state can currently treat a surge capacity of 50,000 coronavirus patients. Hospitals are building up their inventories of PPE and testing supplies and cross-training staff to work in intensive care units.

