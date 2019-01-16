MARIJUANA

Pot deliveries OK'd into California communities that ban sales

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

LOS ANGELES --
California endorsed a rule Wednesday that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.

The regulation by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who predict it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions, while undercutting control by cities and counties.

RELATED: Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana

Cannabis companies and consumers had pushed for the change, since vast stretches of the state have banned pot activity or not set up rules to allow legal sales. That means residents in those areas were effectively cut off from legal marijuana purchases, even though sales are permitted for adults in California.

"The public spoke loud and clear in favor of statewide delivery," cannabis bureau spokesman Alex Traverso said in a statement.

The rule cleared by state lawyers sought to clarify what had been apparently conflicting law and regulations about where marijuana can be delivered in California, which kicked off broad legal sales last year.

RELATED: Woodlake collects $229,000 from cannabis business in 2018

The League of California Cities had opposed the rule, arguing that it would gut local control and allow home deliveries, regardless of conflicting local regulations or bans.

It's likely the dispute will end up in court or arise again in the Legislature.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanasales
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Woodlake collects $229,000 from cannabis business in 2018
Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
Cannabis businesses face huge risk due to lack of banking access
More marijuana
POLITICS
Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about potential 2020 candidate
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Furloughed IRS workers face increased pressure, ordered to work without pay
More Politics
Top Stories
Highway 140 closes as crews brace for possible flooding, mudslides from storm
Police searching for felony hit-and-run driver that injured man
Plea deal reached for man charged as accessory in death of Clovis educator
Local PG&E crews prepare for damage caused by high wind speeds
Central Valley Transfer Coalition giving animals a second chance on life
Fired Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley to get job back
Fresno Unified releases video of scuffle between board member and student
Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond
Show More
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southeast Fresno
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Mother charged in stabbing death of 2-year-old son
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
More News