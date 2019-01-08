MARIJUANA

Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors renewed a one-year extension to the county's ban on growing and selling marijuana, based on the idea marijuana is a danger.

"There is a current and immediate threat to public safety," Board Chairman Nathan Magsig explains the county's position.

RELATED: Medicinal marijuana is now legal in Fresno

"We do have concerns about commercial sales as well as medicinal sales here in the county of Fresno. And so the ordinance we enacted today does not allow commercial or medicinal sales within the county of Fresno," said Magsig.

Fresno County's ban is not unusual. While legal under state law, cities and counties are free to impose restrictions -- and most do.

But, the city of Fresno is lifting its restrictions on medicinal sales and is expected to approve recreational sales within a year. Former Fresno City Council Member Clint Olivier, a legalization advocate, thinks the county should get on board.

RELATED: Fresno City Council waffles on marijuana legalization

"Right now in Fresno County I would estimate there are at least dozens of illicit cannabis shops and they are completely unregulated. So the prudent thing to do would get those folks licensed and paying taxes," he said.

Olivier said, state law now allows state licensed dealers to deliver recreational or medicinal marijuana to any address in any city or county despite local restrictions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanafresno countystate politicspoliticsFresnoFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
Cannabis businesses face huge risk due to lack of banking access
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Higher percentage of CA pot products passing safety tests
More marijuana
POLITICS
What you need to know about Trump's speech on the border 'crisis' tonight
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Money for repairs, visitor enhancement diverted to pay for national park cleanup
Gavin Newsom's first actions as governor target health care
More Politics
Top Stories
What you need to know about Trump's speech on the border 'crisis' tonight
Former Sunnyside softball coach postpones punishment for sex crimes
Blue Angels to perform at Lemoore Air Show 2019
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Man killed in Yosemite fall on Christmas Day identified
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
ROADSIDE SCAM: Kingsburg victim scammed by 'stranded motorist' con artist speaks out
Show More
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies while getting crowns
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Video shows dramatic struggle between police officer, fugitive wanted for murder
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
More News