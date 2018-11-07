POLITICS

President Trump revokes CNN reporter's press pass after heated confrontation

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump's post-midterm election press conference.

WASHINGTON --
The White House says it has suspended the press pass of CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.



The suspension comes after a heated confrontation Wednesday between Acosta and President Donald Trump during a news conference.

Watch the full press conference:

They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Trump said, "That's enough!" and a White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has released a statement accusing Acosta of "placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," calling it "absolutely unacceptable."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpelectionelection 2018u.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Madera County could get its first female District Attorney
More than 100,000 ballots till need to be counted in Fresno County
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
More Politics
Top Stories
AG Sessions has resigned at the request of the President
Madera County could get its first female District Attorney
More than 100,000 ballots till need to be counted in Fresno County
Health Watch: Recognizing the signs of strokes in kids
Murder victim's sister to killer: "You gave your life away for $1.25."
VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
Show More
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Google employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
Dem. Melissa Hurtado wins State Senate Dist. 14 in upset
Rudy Salas reelected to State Assembly District 32
More News