Results of Tuesday's biggest primary races

Democrat Gavin Newsom won Tuesday's primary in the race for California governor, and Republican John Cox finished in a strong second place, ensuring Republicans won't be shut out of the race to replace retiring Gov. Jerry Brown.Cox got a significant boost from President Donald Trump's endorsement, which helped solidify his support among Republicans and push him past Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa.Cox, a San Diego businessman, faces long odds in deeply liberal California, where Republicans are increasingly marginalized in state politics.U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is seeking another six-year term at age 84 and appears to be cruising into the November election.Feinstein's opponent has yet to be determined with fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon and Republican James Bradley neck and neck to secure the second spot.Over in the House of Representatives, Devin Nunes may have his first real competitor in the race for the 22nd congressional district.Fresno County Prosecutor Andrew Janz will be his opponent in November.Across town in the 16th congressional district, Democrat incumbent Jim Costa is facing a tough challenge from Republican Elizabeth Heng.Both will advance to the November general election.Down in the South Valley, it's a virtual three-way tie for California's 26th Assembly District seat.Just a few hundred votes separated incumbent republican Devon Mathis and two of the challengers, Republican Warren Gubler, and Democrat Jose Sigala.In the race for Madera County District Attorney, incumbent David Linn is in a distant third place and it appears he may not advance to the November General Election.Sally Orme Moreno and Paul Hornick currently hold the top two spots.Proposition 68 looks likely to pass, it would issue a $4 billion bond for parks environmental protection and water infrastructure.Proposition 69 looks to be an overwhelming "yes vote." It will require revenue from the gas tax to be spent on improving roadways and mass transportation.Proposition 70 is likely not to pass. It would have required a one-time, two-thirds vote in each chamber of the state legislature to pass a spending plan for revenue from the state's cap and trade program for greenhouse gasses.Proposition 71 is passing with a large majority, it will require that ballot measures go into effect five days after the vote is certified. Currently measures can go into effect once it's clear they will pass.Proposition 72 is also passing with a large majority, it will allow homeowners to add rainwater capture systems without the taxable value of their property increasing.